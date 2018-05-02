Amway India partners with Nagpur Traffic Police to celebrate International Women’s Day

~Organisedhealthy living workshop anda Zumba session for Women traffic police ~

Nagpur: Reiterating its commitment towards helping people live better and healthier lives, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG Direct Selling companies, organised multiple initiatives around health and wellness on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

To mark the occasion in Nagpur, Amway organized an engaging healthy living workshop and fun-filled Zumba session for more than 250 women police officials of Nagpur Traffic Police and Nagpur Police headquarter.

Traffic police are entrusted to maintain traffic safety and efficiency on the roads in the midst of dust, grime and constant honking which often takes a toll on their health. Amway organized an informative & interactive heathy living workshop with the objective to generate awareness around the importance of maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle. It emphasized on key aspects of optimal nutrition such as balanced diet, stress management and adequate physical activity and also offered simple ways to remain fit despite of hectic work schedules

Speaking on the occasion,Shri.Vikram Sali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, HQ & Traffic, Nagpur Police, said, “Due to the nature of work, police officials have to go through a lot of stress as they spend most of their time in the field which can negatively impact their physical and mental wellbeing. It is important that our police force is healthy and stress free so that they can perform their duties to the best of their abilities. We wholeheartedly thank Amway for celebrating International Women’s Day with us by organizing this informative workshop on healthy living for women police officials inNagpur Police.”

Debashish Majumdar, Associate Vice President – West, Amway India, said, “Women play an intrinsic role in strengthening the socio-economic landscape of any country. Amway is a firm believer and supports women empowerment and we take immense pride in the fact that almost 60 per cent of Amway direct sellers are women. At Amway, we believe that fostering an environment of growth and creating opportunities for women will not only empower them to realize their full potential but also strengthen the society and economy, overall. Through heathy living workshop and an engaging Zumba session, we strengthen our efforts to encourage the adoption of holistic wellbeing among women. We feel privileged to partner with Nagpur Traffic Police and officials from the Police HQ on the special occasion of International Women’s Day.”

Amway has been activelyworking with Police officials across India and organising various awareness drives to promote general health and wellbeing.