Amit Shah pays homage to Pulwama martyrs

On February 14 last year, the Pulwama district in Kashmir had witnessed one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the last decade, claiming the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers.

To mark that tragedy, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, paying homage to the 40 fallen soldiers. He wrote, “I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland.”

The Central Reserve Police Force will pay homage to those 40 martyrs today by organising a low-key wreath-laying ceremony at Lethpora Camp to mark their first death anniversary.

Moreover, in a bid to honour those martyrs a memorial will be built in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district whose construction will begin today. Soil has been collected from the homes of the CRPF martyrs which will be used in the construction of the memorial.