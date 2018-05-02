Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Feb 14th, 2020
    National News

    Amit Shah pays homage to Pulwama martyrs

    On February 14 last year, the Pulwama district in Kashmir had witnessed one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the last decade, claiming the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers.

    To mark that tragedy, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, paying homage to the 40 fallen soldiers. He wrote, “I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland.”

    The Central Reserve Police Force will pay homage to those 40 martyrs today by organising a low-key wreath-laying ceremony at Lethpora Camp to mark their first death anniversary.

    Moreover, in a bid to honour those martyrs a memorial will be built in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district whose construction will begin today. Soil has been collected from the homes of the CRPF martyrs which will be used in the construction of the memorial.

    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Crazy man stabs his teenage daughter in Pachpaoli
    Rs 78,500 stolen from two ATMs in Old Kamptee
    नासुप्र हस्तांतरणाची प्रक्रिया तातडीने पूर्ण करावी
    शहरात एकच नियोजन प्राधिकरण हवे : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    जीएसटी चोरी के एक और रैकेट का फंडाफोड़
    गोंदियाः डिजिटल शिक्षा देगा बेहतर कल अच्छी शिक्षा और संस्कार करेगी न.प. विद्यार्थियों के सपने साकार
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Encounter with tiger during Tadoba Jungle Safari
    Sustainable mobility: Nitin Gadkari promises full govt support to serious investors
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    जीएसटी चोरी के एक और रैकेट का फंडाफोड़
    नासुप्र हस्तांतरणाची प्रक्रिया तातडीने पूर्ण करावी
    ‘Raman Festival of Innovation’
    Babbu Galaxy Hotel owner, one other booked for stealing electric goods
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Bike-borne gang robs two men in Pardi
    Teenage girl kidnapped in Wadi, taken to either Bihar or Gujarat?
    Crazy man stabs his teenage daughter in Pachpaoli
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    Manufacturing of Rafale fighter jet parts begins at Nagpur facility
