Amin Sayani’s “Binaka Geet Mala” A musical concert.

Sing on Gp Nagpur has organized “Binaka Geet Mala , Gift to Amin sayani ” ……..” a Musical concert at Mor Bhavan , Sitabuldi , Nagpur on 18th and 19th Jan 2020..

Chief Guest Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and Dr. Varsha Uttarwar lighten the traditional lamp and garland Maa Sarasvati for Inauguration of said musical concert.

Program starts with ” Ye Jindgi usiki hai …… sung by Dr. Meera Sharma, ., Other singers were Rupali Das Roy , Yuvraj Chaudhary, Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, Madhusudan Thosar, Sudershana Thosar, Shrikishna patil, Mangesh Pawar, Ashwini Bhave, M V Pardhe, Sunil Wadhwani, Raj Gwalani, Kishor Ganvir, Mahesh Lalwani, Jafar Bhai, Anjali Wankhede., Arvind Shende, Nitin Ramteke, Bhavana Lalwani, Sangeeta kamanwar, Chanchal Sing, Tushar Rangari, Rudrakant Bhattacharya, Shaila Kachole, Manish Nair, Sudhir Pilley, Pratibha Kadu, S K Dikshit,.

Soulful songs like Jaye to Jaye kahan by Yuvraj Chaudhary, , Mera Juta hai japapai..by Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Hai apna dil to aawara.. Shrikrishna patil, Jindagi bhar na bhulegi … by Yuvraj Chaudhary , Teri Pyari pyari surat ko …. M V Pardhe, Ehsan Tera Hog a muzper.. Sunil wadhwani, Jis Dil me basa tha pyar tera .. Raj Gwalani , kaise Rahu Chup Mai… Meera Sharma, Bindiya Chamkegi.. Kishori Ganvir, Ankhiyo ke Zarokho se… Anjali Wankhede , O sathi Re … Arvind Shende, Mere angneme.. Mahesh Lalwani, Papa Kahte hai… Chanchal sing, My Name is Lakhan .. Tushar Rangari, Chal Chaiyya… Manish Nair, Sandese AAte hai.. Sudhir Pilley, were presented by singers.

Duet songs A Dil hai Mushkil hai Jina Yaha and Sawan ka mahina pawan karae sor… Sung By Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and Rupali Dasroy has received were rousing applaud and onse more from audience and enjoyed by them. . Zara samne to aao Chaliye…By Sudarshana nad Madhusudan Thosar, Hal Kaisa hai Janab ka… by Mangesg and Ashwini, Jo Wada Kiya ho Nibhana padega… Yuvraj and Meera Sharma, Dum Maro Dum… Mahesh and Bhavana Lalwani..,Dekha hai Paheli bar …Meera Sharma and A N Sharma , Tal se Tal Mila … Chancha and Meera Sharma.. enthralls audience with bubbling energy.

Many new singers impressed the audience with remarkable performances during program. The audience on its part kept cheering them and encouraging them to give best.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar was Chief guest for the function.

Anchor Mahesh Lalwani CA done his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs.

Chief guest Dr. sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers ,. By profession , He is a Principal of Engineering College , but having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned singer of our city. Dr. Varsha Uttarwar who is a Astt Professor at VSPM Dental College, and renowned Dentist of Nagpur , share golden memories of 20 years of married life and extend her Thanks to Organizers.

At the interval of program , Organisers felicitate Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, Dr. Varsha Uttarwar and celebrate Marriage anniversary of Chief guests by presenting Buke, Shawl , Shrifal and Momento. . In his reply to felicitation , Dr. Uttarwar gave thanks to A N Sharma, Meera Sharm and other members of Sing On Gp for lovely celebration of Marriage Anniversary and extend his good wishes for future of the Sing on Musical gp.

Program comes to end at 10 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.