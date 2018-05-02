17-month old boy dies after falling from walker in Imambada

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a one and half year old boy died after falling from walker while playing at home in Jaattarodi area under Imambada area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 17 months old Rachit whose father Sarang Thakre is a painter living in Bhure Maidan locality along with his wife.

As Rachit was unable to to walk properly even after attaining the age of almost one and half year, Sarang had bought walker for him so that his son could learn walking. On January 13, while Rachit was trying to walk with the walker taking support of the bed, he fell and hit his head badly. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to the government medical hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday afternoon. Imambada police have registered a case of sudden death.

Although the cases of minor injuries have occurred due to walker in the past, this is the first time that a small kid has lost his life due to walker in the city. Questions are being raised about the quality of the walker as walkers are not supposed to topple so easily. People are saying that such product should not be allowed in the market without foolproof inspection of their quality.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom loomed large over the colony in which Thakre couple is residing. The residents in the neighborhood are shocked to know about the incident.