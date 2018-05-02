Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jan 15th, 2020

    Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped

    Nagpur: The long standing battle by citizens eventually led to winning end as the MahaMetro and Public Workds Department has decided to cancel the 500 metres road proposed through Bharan Van. With the said proposal, as many as 568 trees were under threat along with mounting habitat crisis for hundreds of species of birds and animals. Thanks to the unrelenting opposition by the citizens and NGOs, the proposed road has been finally dropped.

    Eventually it has now been decided to develop the biodiversity area with flora and fauna.

    A news report claimed that in a letter to PWD on September 13, 2019, Metro has also stated that the plan for the tunnel road and viewing gallery at Futala Lake has been changed. “Now, there is no necessity for an alternative road from Amravati Road to Telangkhedi Hanuman Mandir via Bharat Nagar,” the letter stated.

    Originally, the viewing gallery was to occupy the entire Futala waterfront. It is now been reduced to half. A new permanent road is also being constructed in the area where the demolished eateries once stood.


    The road through Bharat Nagar will however continue to remain as part of the development plan (DP). West Nagpur MLA Vikas Thakre had assured residents that it will be deleted.

    NMC sources added that the Tree Authority headed by municipal commissioner Bangar will now procedurally reject the application of MahaMetro seeking transplantation of the 568 trees in Bharat Van.

    Sources also added that the decision to drop the road “is not a sudden one but an outcome of various deliberations”. “In the last meeting held with MP Nitin Gadkari at Vanamati, it was decided that alternate options would be explored. Simultaneously, a thought came forward that the gallery’s design should be modified to avoid road blockage. That’s how things started unfolding,” said sources.

    Happening Nagpur
    Teaser for “Safalta 0 km” starring Dharmesh Yelande shall force you to twirl and shake a leg!!
    Teaser for “Safalta 0 km” starring Dharmesh Yelande shall force you to twirl and shake a leg!!
    Rising poet in town
    Rising poet in town
    Nagpur Crime News
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Maharashtra News
    मिहान प्रकल्प भूसंपादन प्रकरण
    मिहान प्रकल्प भूसंपादन प्रकरण
    नागपुरातील दुसऱ्या सीएनजी स्थानकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    नागपुरातील दुसऱ्या सीएनजी स्थानकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    Hindi News
    जिले की जप्त रेती पर बिल्डर असोशिएशन की वक्रदृष्टि
    जिले की जप्त रेती पर बिल्डर असोशिएशन की वक्रदृष्टि
    क्या दुष्यंत की राह में रोड़ा बन सकते हैं प्रशांत
    क्या दुष्यंत की राह में रोड़ा बन सकते हैं प्रशांत
    Trending News
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Video : Mhalgi Nagar Nagpur Accident caught on CCTV, 2 dead, 5 injured
    Video : Mhalgi Nagar Nagpur Accident caught on CCTV, 2 dead, 5 injured
    Featured News
    Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped
    Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped
    Video : सावनेर में हुए मर्डर का मंजर सीसीटीवी में हुआ कैद
    Video : सावनेर में हुए मर्डर का मंजर सीसीटीवी में हुआ कैद
    Trending In Nagpur
    Ajit Pawar seeks dismissal of ‘meritless’ PIL filed against him in irrigation scam
    Ajit Pawar seeks dismissal of ‘meritless’ PIL filed against him in irrigation scam
    Teaser for “Safalta 0 km” starring Dharmesh Yelande shall force you to twirl and shake a leg!!
    Teaser for “Safalta 0 km” starring Dharmesh Yelande shall force you to twirl and shake a leg!!
    जिले की जप्त रेती पर बिल्डर असोशिएशन की वक्रदृष्टि
    जिले की जप्त रेती पर बिल्डर असोशिएशन की वक्रदृष्टि
    क्या दुष्यंत की राह में रोड़ा बन सकते हैं प्रशांत
    क्या दुष्यंत की राह में रोड़ा बन सकते हैं प्रशांत
    Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped
    Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    ‘O Paar’ ‘O Kaat’: Kite festival all set to turn Nagpur skies with vibrant colours
    ‘O Paar’ ‘O Kaat’: Kite festival all set to turn Nagpur skies with vibrant colours
    WCL CMD honoured with IMMA Excellence Award
    WCL CMD honoured with IMMA Excellence Award
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145