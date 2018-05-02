Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped

Nagpur: The long standing battle by citizens eventually led to winning end as the MahaMetro and Public Workds Department has decided to cancel the 500 metres road proposed through Bharan Van. With the said proposal, as many as 568 trees were under threat along with mounting habitat crisis for hundreds of species of birds and animals. Thanks to the unrelenting opposition by the citizens and NGOs, the proposed road has been finally dropped.

Eventually it has now been decided to develop the biodiversity area with flora and fauna.

A news report claimed that in a letter to PWD on September 13, 2019, Metro has also stated that the plan for the tunnel road and viewing gallery at Futala Lake has been changed. “Now, there is no necessity for an alternative road from Amravati Road to Telangkhedi Hanuman Mandir via Bharat Nagar,” the letter stated.

Originally, the viewing gallery was to occupy the entire Futala waterfront. It is now been reduced to half. A new permanent road is also being constructed in the area where the demolished eateries once stood.



The road through Bharat Nagar will however continue to remain as part of the development plan (DP). West Nagpur MLA Vikas Thakre had assured residents that it will be deleted.

NMC sources added that the Tree Authority headed by municipal commissioner Bangar will now procedurally reject the application of MahaMetro seeking transplantation of the 568 trees in Bharat Van.

Sources also added that the decision to drop the road “is not a sudden one but an outcome of various deliberations”. “In the last meeting held with MP Nitin Gadkari at Vanamati, it was decided that alternate options would be explored. Simultaneously, a thought came forward that the gallery’s design should be modified to avoid road blockage. That’s how things started unfolding,” said sources.