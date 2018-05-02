Amid lockdown, Excise Deptt seizes over Rs 1.14 cr assets, arrests 203 accused in 298 offences

Nagpur: In view of statewide lockdown initiated to curb the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak, State Excise Department has cracked down on illegal liquor brewing and sale in Nagpur district. Between March 18 and April 27, the department has arrested 203 accused involved in 298 cases and confiscated material collectively worth Rs 1,14,07,714.

Since the implementation of lockdown till Monday, April 27, the six divisions of Nagpur city, besides two Flying Squad (FS) and CP-Ramtek affiliated with State Excise Department nabbed total 203 accused in total 298 cases. The seized liquor and other raw materials during this period include, brewed liquor, raw material, country-made liquor, foreign made liquor, beer, Tadi, tonnes of black jaggery, 101 vehicles collectively over Rs 1.14 Crore.

The action was carried out under the directives of Commissioner State Excise, K B Umap and. Divisional Deputy Commissioner, Mohan Verde. Squad lead by Excise Superintendent, Promod Sonone, Inspectors Raosaheb Kore, Subhash Khare, Mohod, Balasaheb Patil, Keshav Chaudhary and Sunil Sahastrabuddhe with the help hundreds of Home Guards conducted the action.

From establishing online portal to avail fully online services to vigilant sleuths curbing irregularities on the ground, the Maharashtra State Excise department already cracked a whip against the accused violated the norms set by the department has helped the department witnessing tremendous conviction rates over the years.

– Shubham Nagdeve