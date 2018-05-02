Amid confusion, Dy Dir Education clears air over online classes in Nagpur

Nagpur: Even as confusion and chaos among the educational institutions and parents prevailed throughout the day on Tuesday over continuing online classes in Nagpur, Anil Pardhi, the Deputy Director, Education, Nagpur division has clarified that his first order barring online classes in Nagpur was valid till State Government’s order in this regard. However as the state government issued fresh order the same day, he had to issue modified order late evening on Monday. He added that his first order was issued on Monday morning in which he directed to discontinue online classes till State issues any order. Whereas the same day late in the evening Pardhi had to issue another order as the School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra Government dashed out a detailed order on reopening of schools and setting out norms for conducting online classes for various grades.

The two orders, the copies of which is in possession of Nagpur Today led to the confusion among educational institutions and parents who were clueless about turning to virtual classes.

On Tuesday, few schools also suspended their online classes and sent messages to the parents that online classes till class 8th was postponed till further notice.

Meanwhile, Nagpur Today also carried a news based on Pardhi’s previous order. However, NT also ran a separate news item based on the new order by State Government later on Monday evening.

When Nagpur Today contacted Deputy Director Education Anil Pardhi, he clarified that after the state government issued its order in later part of the day after my first order, I clarified it with the second order complying with the state government’s order.”

The state government’s order has barred online classes till Std 2, besides imposing strictures on limiting screen time for various grades.