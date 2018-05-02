American Oncology Institute at Nangia Specialty Hospital Launches Breast Cancer Clinic

An initiative to ensure, patients get access to affordable treatment from diagnosis to comprehensive treatment options

An introductory “Beat Breast Cancer Package” for Rs 2000/- with free doctor consultation till September 30, 2020

Nagpur, September 9, 2020 –American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Nangia Specialty Hospital has launched a new Breast Cancer Clinic to provide quality care with an affordable treatment plan. This service helps and support patients with any breast-related queries and ensures awareness of comprehensive breast cancer screening.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. Our clinic ensures, people understand the importance of regular cancer screening and benefit the state-of-the-art cancer treatment at an affordable cost. This will help us to treat patients sooner and with greater precision”, says Dr. Amit Dhawan, Regional Director, American Oncology Institute, Nagpur.

As an introductory package, the Hospital is offering “Beat Breast Cancer Package”, which includes Clinical and Diagnostic examination (FNAC or biopsy, mammography or USG) for Rs 2000/- with free doctor consultation till September 30, 2020.

A strong team of doctors comprising of Surgical, Medical and Radiation oncologists, along with group of trained nurses ensures the patient receives the best medical care possible.

About American Oncology Institute:

American Oncology Institute is the leading cancer care provider across South Asia operating a chain of cancer hospitals in multiple cities across South Asia. AOI today is a wholly owned subsidiary of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR).

The team of clinical, paraclinical and healthcare operations experts pride themselves with the aim of closing the gap between standards of cancer care in South Asia and the developed cancer hospitals in the West. AOI provides comprehensive cancer management that is powered by clinical excellence, world class technology as well as best in class clinical pathways and protocols for treatment planning and execution, providing best in-class quality in cancer care across South Asia