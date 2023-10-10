New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon has kick-started its much-awaited sale, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 on October 8. The sale brings a slew of discounts and exciting offers on a wide range of products. This time, the company is giving a massive discount on Echo products line-up, which includes smart speakers, displays, and accessories. If you are looking to voice-control your lights, stream your favourite music, set reminders, or even make hands-free calls, these Echo devices have got you covered.

Here, we have listed the Echo products on which Amazon is offering huge discount:

Advertisement

1. Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock

Specifications of Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock:

Voice-operated smart speaker

LED display for time and more

Hands-free music control

Bilingual support (English & Hindi)

Versatile usage and smart home integration

Home TechnologyAmazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get Up to 56 Per Cent Off on Echo Products

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get Up To 56 Per Cent Off On Echo Products

Amazon sale is the right time for people eyeing Amazon Echo products. The product range goes beyond just Alexa.

Published: October 10, 2023 12:04 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta |Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Follow Us

Amazon Great Indian Festival live now

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon has kick-started its much-awaited sale, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 on October 8. The sale brings a slew of discounts and exciting offers on a wide range of products. This time, the company is giving a massive discount on Echo products line-up, which includes smart speakers, displays, and accessories. If you are looking to voice-control your lights, stream your favourite music, set reminders, or even make hands-free calls, these Echo devices have got you covered.

Here, we have listed the Echo products on which Amazon is offering huge discount:

1. Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock

Specifications of Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock:

Voice-operated smart speaker

LED display for time and more

Hands-free music control

Bilingual support (English & Hindi)

Versatile usage and smart home integration

2. Echo Dot (4th Gen, Blue) with clock combo with Wipro 9W LED smart colour Bulb

Specifications of Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock combo with Wipro 9W LED smart colour Bulb:

Echo Dot with LED display

Voice-controlled Wipro smart bulb

Hands-free control of lights and more

3. Amazon Echo Pop (Purple)

Specifications of Echo Pop:

Smart speaker with Alexa

Stylish design available in multiple colours

Voice control for music, smart devices, and more

4. Echo Pop (Purple) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb

Specifications of Echo Pop (Purple) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb:

Echo Pop smart speaker with Alexa

Voice-controlled Wipro smart bulb

Multiple colours and lighting options

5. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls)

Specifications of Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote:

Full HD streaming device

Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls

Dolby Atmos audio support

Thousands of streaming apps and services

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement