Nagpur: Nagpur Dhantoli Police arrested a septuagenarian for allegedly outraging the modesty of a young woman on Sunday. Identified as Naeem Ajimullah Khan (77), the accused is a resident of Takia, Dhantoli.

Around 11.35 am, the 24- year-oldvictimwasonherway to work. On Nag river bridge at Dhantoli, Khan allegedly molested her.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, police registeredacaseunderSection 354 of the Indian Penal Code against Khan. Further investigations are on.

