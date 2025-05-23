Allegations Fall Flat: 210 Muslim Students Enrolled at Dayanand Arya Girls School, Court Grants Interim Relief to Secretary and Staff

Advertisement



Nagpur: The controversy surrounding the Dayanand Arya Girls School, run by the Arya Vidya Sabha, took a significant turn after allegations made by a dismissed principal were countered with concrete evidence. The former principal had alleged that the school denied admission to Muslim students, prompting a complaint under Section 299 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Fearing arrest, the school society’s secretary Rajesh Lalwani and two assistant teachers filed for anticipatory bail in the District Sessions Court. During the hearing, the petitioners presented compelling evidence, revealing that 210 Muslim students are currently enrolled in the school. Moreover, a new Muslim student had been admitted to Class 9 as recently as May 7, 2025.

In light of these facts, Additional Sessions Judge-3 S.P. Pokshe granted interim protection to the applicants.

Court Issues Cautions and Conditions

While granting interim protection, the court issued a notice to the Jaripatka Police, seeking an explanation as to why the protection should not be made permanent. The court also directed the petitioners not to tamper with evidence, to cooperate with the investigation, and to refrain from engaging in any unlawful activities.

The former principal had alleged that Muslim students were systematically denied admission to the institution, which she argued was a violation of their right to education.

Complaints Against the Principal Also Surface

In its order, the court noted that the complainant had been suspended from her post as principal on April 17, 2025. Furthermore, complaints regarding her behavior had reportedly been filed by as many as 36 school staff members.

The court concluded that based on the evidence and the nature of the allegations, custodial interrogation of the petitioners was not warranted. Therefore, granting interim protection was deemed appropriate.

