Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 28th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Allahabad HC judge dies of Covid

    Justice Virendra Kumar Srivastava of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court died of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

    Srivastava, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

    While giving this information, Allahabad high court registrar (protocol) Ashish Kumar Srivastava said that Justice Srivastava died at SGPGI on Wednesday.

    The Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench will remain closed on Thursday to mourn the death of Justice Srivastava.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of Justice Srivastava, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued in Lucknow on Wednesday.


    Trending In Nagpur
    ज्येष्ठांच्या लसीकरणात बाधा येणार नाही असे नियोजन करा
    ज्येष्ठांच्या लसीकरणात बाधा येणार नाही असे नियोजन करा
    सावधगिरी उत्तम उपाय; उपचार कठीण पर्याय
    सावधगिरी उत्तम उपाय; उपचार कठीण पर्याय
    महावितरणच्या कर्मचाऱ्यांसाठी कोवीड लसीकरण
    महावितरणच्या कर्मचाऱ्यांसाठी कोवीड लसीकरण
    मनपा व द.पू.म. रेल्वेचे कोव्हिड रुग्णालय उत्तर नागपूरात
    मनपा व द.पू.म. रेल्वेचे कोव्हिड रुग्णालय उत्तर नागपूरात
    कोव्हिड रुग्णांसाठी मध्य रेल्वेचे ११ कोच सज्ज
    कोव्हिड रुग्णांसाठी मध्य रेल्वेचे ११ कोच सज्ज
    स्पाइस हेल्थ च्या मोबाइल चाचणी लॅब चे आज लोकार्पण
    स्पाइस हेल्थ च्या मोबाइल चाचणी लॅब चे आज लोकार्पण
    बुधवारी २३ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    बुधवारी २३ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    Nagpur reports 100+ Covid deaths on second consecutive day, 7,503 fresh cases
    Nagpur reports 100+ Covid deaths on second consecutive day, 7,503 fresh cases
    खापरखेडा परिसरात 100, 200 रु. च्या बनावट नोटांचे चलन
    खापरखेडा परिसरात 100, 200 रु. च्या बनावट नोटांचे चलन
    People adopting animal cruelty to gain followers on social media: Smita Mire
    People adopting animal cruelty to gain followers on social media: Smita Mire
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145