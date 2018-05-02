Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Nov 13th, 2019
All NCP MLAs, MLCs to back Pawar to meet today

A day after President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party is holding a core committee meeting in Mumbai to discuss the current political situation in the state.

The meeting is being attended by party chief Sharad Pawar and senior leaders Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil among others.

“We have decided that whatever decision Sharad Pawar takes, all MLAs and MLCs will back it… Some MLAs have said that they want to meet the party seniors today so that there is more clarity and what Congress and NCP wants can be understood. All party leaders want to address concerns of people in their constituencies,” Ajit Pawar said.

“NCP had given a letter to the Governor seeking an extension of three days as Congress leaders were not in the city and the situation was different in the morning. We wanted more time for the entire procedure (formation of government). Ajit Pawar said that the NCP is trying to find a way and “therefore dialogue is needed in the current situation”.

Maharashtra came under the President’s Rule on Tuesday after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification.

The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had recommended the imposition of President’s Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government with BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP being unable to gather support for forming government in the state.

