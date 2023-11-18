Alignment work of Nagpur-Goa expressway in final stages: Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the process of finalising alignment of the proposed Nagpur-Goa expressway would soon be complete.

The laying of a gas pipeline along the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi expressway too was in the final stages, he said, speaking to reporters in Nagpur.

Advertisement

Alignment of the Nagpur-Goa expressway is almost final, and it will soon be notified, Fadnavis said to a question.

Land acquisition and tender process for the project will start once the alignment notification is published, he added.

Asked about a proposed petro-chemical complex in Nagpur, Fadnavis said one report has been submitted and another report was expected to be submitted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement