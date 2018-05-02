Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Oct 12th, 2019
National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Alexei Leonov, first man to walk in space, dies

Alexei Leonov, a Soviet-era cosmonaut who was the first person to perform a spacewalk back in 1965, has died in Moscow at the age of 85, Russian space agency Roscosmos Space Corporation announced on Friday.

Leonov performed his spacewalk on March 18, 1965, when he spent 12 minutes outside the Voskhod 2 capsule.

On his second trip in space in 1975, Leonov met with United States astronauts in space and gave TV viewers tours of their respective crafts.

That mission is credited with kick-starting the international cooperation aboard the International Space Station, reported CNN.

Leonov’s funeral will be held on Tuesday at a military memorial cemetery outside Moscow, Roscosmos said.

Archived image from the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) report certifying that the first spacewalk was conducted by cosmonaut Alexei Leonov on March 18, 1965.

Happening Nagpur
Karva Chauth bash ‘Maahi Ve’ at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth
Karva Chauth bash ‘Maahi Ve’ at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
Nagpur Crime News
Man found murdered with head smashed in Wathoda
Man found murdered with head smashed in Wathoda
3 thugs trick and rob man of cash, Activa moped in Ganeshpeth
3 thugs trick and rob man of cash, Activa moped in Ganeshpeth
Maharashtra News
‘मुंबईकर’ फडणवीसांना नागपूरकर आता स्विकारणार नाहीत..! – डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
‘मुंबईकर’ फडणवीसांना नागपूरकर आता स्विकारणार नाहीत..! – डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
बेसा-बेलतरोडी नगर परिषद करण्यासाठी भाजपाला निवडून द्या : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
बेसा-बेलतरोडी नगर परिषद करण्यासाठी भाजपाला निवडून द्या : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Hindi News
लर्निंग लाइसेंस घोटाला- पुलिस ने जांच में छोड़े कुछ अनसुलझे पहलु: डीसीपी खेडकर
लर्निंग लाइसेंस घोटाला- पुलिस ने जांच में छोड़े कुछ अनसुलझे पहलु: डीसीपी खेडकर
डॉ. मिलिंद माने की जनसंपर्क यात्रा में सैकड़ो लोग रहे मौजूद
डॉ. मिलिंद माने की जनसंपर्क यात्रा में सैकड़ो लोग रहे मौजूद
Trending News
Learning licence scam: DCP Khedkar picks holes in Sitabuldi police probe
Learning licence scam: DCP Khedkar picks holes in Sitabuldi police probe
‘Arrogant’ car driver abuses, beats ST bus driver in Ganeshpeth
‘Arrogant’ car driver abuses, beats ST bus driver in Ganeshpeth
Featured News
Alexei Leonov, first man to walk in space, dies
Alexei Leonov, first man to walk in space, dies
Unique move: Vote in Assembly polls and get 25% concession Pench resorts, hotels
Unique move: Vote in Assembly polls and get 25% concession Pench resorts, hotels
Trending In Nagpur
बेसा-बेलतरोडी नगर परिषद करण्यासाठी भाजपाला निवडून द्या : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
बेसा-बेलतरोडी नगर परिषद करण्यासाठी भाजपाला निवडून द्या : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
ALT Flap Allo-transplantation saves post Viper snake bite leg defect
ALT Flap Allo-transplantation saves post Viper snake bite leg defect
डॉ. मिलिंद माने की जनसंपर्क यात्रा में सैकड़ो लोग रहे मौजूद
डॉ. मिलिंद माने की जनसंपर्क यात्रा में सैकड़ो लोग रहे मौजूद
शहरातील बेघरांना मनपातर्फे निवारा व आरोग्य तपासणी
शहरातील बेघरांना मनपातर्फे निवारा व आरोग्य तपासणी
सार्वजनिक ठिकाणी थुंकणे व उघड्यावर लघवी करणा-या २३८४ जणांवर कारवाई
सार्वजनिक ठिकाणी थुंकणे व उघड्यावर लघवी करणा-या २३८४ जणांवर कारवाई
तुअर, उड़द, मूंग दलहन आयात के संबंध में चर्चा
तुअर, उड़द, मूंग दलहन आयात के संबंध में चर्चा
Crime Branch nabs gangster Sheikhu Khan, five henchmen
Crime Branch nabs gangster Sheikhu Khan, five henchmen
Kamptee cops raid two shops selling adulterated edible oil
Kamptee cops raid two shops selling adulterated edible oil
Man found murdered with head smashed in Wathoda
Man found murdered with head smashed in Wathoda
मतदानाचा हक्क बजावल्यास पेंच परिक्षेत्रातील हॉटेल व रिसॉर्टमध्ये मिळणार 25 टक्क्यांपर्यंत सवलत
मतदानाचा हक्क बजावल्यास पेंच परिक्षेत्रातील हॉटेल व रिसॉर्टमध्ये मिळणार 25 टक्क्यांपर्यंत सवलत
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145