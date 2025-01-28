Alert issued: After Pune, Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases surge in Nagpur

Among the six new GBS cases detected in Nagpur, two patients are on ventilator

Nagpur: After wreaking havoc in Pune, now Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) patients are increasing in Nagpur, two patients were put on ventilator indicating the spread of the virus across Maharashtra. Six cases of GBS have been detected in Nagpur, prompting local authorities to take immediate action. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued an alert and initiated preventive measures.

In Nagpur, initial GBS cases were reported, with two patients each admitted to the Government Medical College and Mayo Hospital. At the Government Medical College, a 19-year-old patient is being treated in the general ward due to mild symptoms, while an 8-year-old child in critical condition has been admitted to the ICU, according to a media report.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College is on a ventilator, and the other patients are under treatment. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged citizens not to panic.

GBS, which caused major concern in Pune, has now raised alarms in Nagpur. While one patient in Nagpur is in the ICU and another in the general ward, three others have been discharged after successful treatment. According to reports, a few more patients have recovered and been discharged after undergoing treatment.

The NMC has been conducting regular polio surveillance across the city. Over the last three months, 5 to 6 children were identified with GBS during these checks, but their condition has since stabilised, as confirmed by NMC health officials.

As the virus spreads across Maharashtra, the administration is ramping up efforts to contain its impact. Citizens have been advised to stay alert but not to panic, as medical teams are working to ensure timely treatment and minimize the spread of the syndrome.

Meanwhile, the total number of patients suffering from this syndrom has reached 110 in Maharashtra.

Medical Superintendent of Nagpur Government Medical College, Dr. Avinash Gawande said that the administration has made comprehensive arrangements for the treatment of patients suffering from this disease, and government hospitals have been put on alert mode.

So far, four patients have been admitted to the medical centre, whose age is 40, 19, 14, 8 years. Out of these, an 8 year old patient has been admitted to ICU in a critical condition, she has been kept on ventilator, her condition remains critical. Similarly, a 40 year old patient in the hospital has been kept on ventilator in the ICU.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome symptoms are:

• Weakness or tingling sensations, which starts with legs and proceeds to the arms and face.

• Paralysis of the legs, arms, or muscles in the face.

• Difficulty in breathing.

• Affects ability to speak and swallow.

• Difficulty in walking.

• Prolonged diarrhoea

Treatment and care

• GBS patients need to be closely monitored and should be hospitalised.

• Breathing, heartbeat and blood pressure needs to be closely monitored

• There is no known cure for GBS

• However, treatments can help improve symptoms.

• GBS is typically treated with immunotherapy, such as plasma exchange or intravenous immunoglobulin.

• Patients may need rehabilitation services if muscle weakness persists.