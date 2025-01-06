Alarm over HMPV virus: Maharashtra Govt issues precautionary advisory

The advisory asks people to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash hands frequently with soap, and avoid public places if symptomatic

Mumbai: Following detection of 3 cases of HMPV virus in infants in India so far, the Maharashtra Health Department issued a precautionary advisory even as the Union Health Ministry assured that it was closely monitoring the situation, with updates from WHO. Two cases have been reported from Bengaluru while one from Ahmedabad.

China is witnessing a surge in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases. HMPV, a common respiratory virus causing upper respiratory tract infections similar to a cold, mainly affects young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, especially during winter. It can severely impact immunocompromised individuals.

The advisory issued by Maharashtra Government asks people to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash hands frequently with soap, and avoid public places if symptomatic. Health department officials assured that there is no cause for concern regarding HMPV reports from China. The situation is being closely monitored in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the officials said.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed that the Indian Council of Medical Research has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens. A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the Ministry said.

Dr Lancelot Pinto, a pulmonologist at PD Hinduja Hospital, said, “It is not uncommon to detect cases of HMPV in India. We only test when someone is adversely impacted, as the test panel can be expensive, costing Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.” The State Health Department analysed respiratory infection data and found no rise in cases in Dec 2024 as compared to Dec 2023.