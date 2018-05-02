APMC markets in State wore deserted look due to bandh :Dipen Agrawal

Nagpur: Traders in APMC markets across the State remained closed on August 225th to press their demand for abolishing mandi-cess

Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Association of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) informed that the traders from all APMC markets across the state remained closed today, the August 25, 2020 in support of their demand to abolish mandi-cess in APMC markets.

CAMIT has been representing state government since long to abolish the mandi-cess of 1% applicable on farm produced traded in APMC Markets. After Government of India promulgated the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020in June this year exempting to trade of farmers’ produce outside theAPMC markets from mandi-cess, the demand to abolish mandi-cess from APMC markets was stepped up by us. We represented at all levels of government and before all forums to abolish the cess to give level playing field to APMC traders. However, receiving no response/assurance from administration or government to abolish mandi-cess, traders of APMC markets in the state level zoom meeting organised by CAMIT resolved to go for one day token bandh to make our voice heard by government.

The bandh was supported by the Federation of Associations of Traders, Pune and Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce, Nagpur. Members of trade associations working in Nagpur APMC market area namely The Wholesale Grain & Seed Merchant Association, Kanda Batata Bazar Adatiya Welfare Association, Kalamna DhanyganjAdatiyaMandal, YuvaAdatiyaSabji Association, Kalamna Wholesale Mirchi Market Association and Kalamna Fruit Market Association downed their shutters for the day. Similarly, allAPMC marketsin Mumbai,Navi Mumbai, Pune,Baramati,Sangli,Solapur, Kolhapur,Nashik,Manmad,Satna,Neera,Paltan,Latur,Barshi,Shirpur,Dondaicha,Nandurbar,Nanded,Ahmednagar etc.wore deserted look.

Dipen Agrawal and Mohan Gurnani of CAMIT has once again appealed to NCP Chief, Sharad Pawar, and Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray to abolish mandi-cessto remove the trade barrier inadvertently created for APMC traders in post Farm Produce Ordinance promulgated by Union Government.They also expressed their gratitude towards the traders of all APMC market of the state for the successful one day token bandh.