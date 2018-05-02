Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Feb 3rd, 2020

    Akola: Man shoots dead son during argument over property

    Akola: A man Monday shot dead his son when the latter came to him armed with a firearm to discuss a property dispute the two were embroiled in, said police in Maharashtra’s Akola.

    An official identified the accused as Baba Bharti, a local politician, and the victim as his son Manish.

    “Manish came to his father’s house on Monday morning armed with a firearm saying he needed to speak over the property dispute the two were having. However, Baba Bharti took out a revolver and shot dead Manish when the latter came charging at him while the two were arguing,” he said.

    Bharti has been arrested and police teams were at the spot in Jatharpeth Square area to probe further, he added.

    Happening Nagpur
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    15 year old student crushed under truck at Hingna
    15 year old student crushed under truck at Hingna
    Maharashtra News
    अडीच महिन्यांपासून बेपत्ता असलेल्या युवकाचा खुनाचा छडा लावण्यास क्राईम ब्रांचच्या पथकाला यश
    अडीच महिन्यांपासून बेपत्ता असलेल्या युवकाचा खुनाचा छडा लावण्यास क्राईम ब्रांचच्या पथकाला यश
    अनुसूचित जातीच्‍या विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी व्यापक प्रमाणावर रोजगार आणि करिअर प्रशिक्षण आयोजित करा – शरद पवार
    अनुसूचित जातीच्‍या विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी व्यापक प्रमाणावर रोजगार आणि करिअर प्रशिक्षण आयोजित करा – शरद पवार
    Hindi News
    डीपीडीसी फंड कटौती के खिलाफ भाजपा का धरना प्रदर्शन
    डीपीडीसी फंड कटौती के खिलाफ भाजपा का धरना प्रदर्शन
    लापरवाही : नरसाला में सड़क पर डाली जा रही है निर्माणकार्य की मिट्टी
    लापरवाही : नरसाला में सड़क पर डाली जा रही है निर्माणकार्य की मिट्टी
    Trending News
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Tukaram Effect : NMC strikes back on encroachment
    Tukaram Effect : NMC strikes back on encroachment
    Featured News
    5 killed as jeep falls into well in Maharashtra’s Sangli district
    5 killed as jeep falls into well in Maharashtra’s Sangli district
    Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi
    Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi
    Trending In Nagpur
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Akola: Man shoots dead son during argument over property
    Akola: Man shoots dead son during argument over property
    डीपीडीसी फंड कटौती के खिलाफ भाजपा का धरना प्रदर्शन
    डीपीडीसी फंड कटौती के खिलाफ भाजपा का धरना प्रदर्शन
    डीपीसीचा निधी 850 कोटी करा : बावनकुळे
    डीपीसीचा निधी 850 कोटी करा : बावनकुळे
    15 year old student crushed under truck at Hingna
    15 year old student crushed under truck at Hingna
    लापरवाही : नरसाला में सड़क पर डाली जा रही है निर्माणकार्य की मिट्टी
    लापरवाही : नरसाला में सड़क पर डाली जा रही है निर्माणकार्य की मिट्टी
    Hooligans thrash youth, kin with iron rods in Lakadganj
    Hooligans thrash youth, kin with iron rods in Lakadganj
    Control Your Diet” advised, the world champion Bodybuilder Sangram Chougule on the launching of the Extra Edge Fitness Gym on Sunday
    Control Your Diet” advised, the world champion Bodybuilder Sangram Chougule on the launching of the Extra Edge Fitness Gym on Sunday
    WCL bags Award for CSR
    WCL bags Award for CSR
    ‘Nagpur AIIMS should establish its identity in super specialty care in world’
    ‘Nagpur AIIMS should establish its identity in super specialty care in world’
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145