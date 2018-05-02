Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Akbar Padamsee presented Kala Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar posthumously

    Mumbai: The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari today presented the first Vasudeo Gaitonde Kala Jeevan Gaurav Jeevan Award to late Akbar Padamsee (posthumously).

    The Award was presented to Padamsee, who passed away yesterday, at the inauguration of the 60th Maharashtra State Art Exhibition at the Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai. The Award for late Akbar Padamsee was accepted by Art Curator Abhijit Gondkar. (Pic. in Black shirt)

    The Governor also presented the State Exhibition Award in the professional category to senior painter and veteran teacher from Nagpur Arun Morghade. The award carries a cheque of Rs 1 lakh and memento.

    Fifteen young artists whose works were selected for the exhibition were also felicitated at the hands of the Governor.

    Secretary Higher and Technical Education Surabh Vijay and In Charge Director of Art Rajiv Mishra were present. The Exhibition Catalogue was released by the Governor on this occasion.

