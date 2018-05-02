Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Oct 16th, 2019

Ajni police arrest 6 youth, detain juvenile boy for stealing fuel from parked bus

Nagpur: Ajni police have rounded up a group of six youth and detained a juvenile boy allegedly for stealing fuel from parked vehicles. Besides four vehicles used in the crime, cops have also seized around 50 litres of diesel worth Rs 3,500 from their possession.

According to police, complainant Swapnil Arunrao Akhand (29), a resident of Kohli village in Kalmeshwar, works as a bus driver with Shatabdi Chowk based Hansa Travels. Swapnil was sleeping inside the bus between the intervening night of October 10 and 11. At around 3.45 am, Swapnil woke up owing to some noise. When he got off the bus, Swapnil found a group of youth stealing diesel from the bus. As soon as Swapnil raised alarm, the youths fled the spot on their moped (MH/49/AV/3034). However, Swapnil managed to note the moped’s number.

Following the incident, Swapnil approached Ajni police and lodged complaint. Based on the information, the squad of Ajni police comprising Constables Shailesh, Bhavtikumar, Aashish, Hansaraj launched the hunt of the moped number MH/49/AV/3034 and nabbed all the accused.

Ajni police have booked accused identified as Abhishek Bablu Dhabarde (20), Chirag Pradeep Hivarkar (18), both residents of Jai Bhim Nagar, Piyush Rajesh Rangari (18), a resident of Indira Nagar Slums, Rupesh alias Babalu Shivram Morle (31), a resident of Ajni, Prabhal alias Monty Mahendra Bhelave (19), a resident of Rambag, Aadarsh Ramesh Samarth (18), a resident of Wasant Nagar and detained a juvenile in this connection.

