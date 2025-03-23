“Ajit Pawar’s Shocking Confession: ‘Had We Told the Truth About Ladki Bahin Scheme, We Wouldn’t Have Come to Power!’

Advertisement



Mumbai – Maharashtra’s Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar, has stirred controversy with his recent statement regarding the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, admitting that if the truth about the financial burden had been revealed earlier, their government might not have come to power.

During a press interaction, Pawar was asked whether he had informed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the financial strain of implementing the scheme. Responding to this, he candidly stated, “Had I spoken the truth back then, we wouldn’t have returned to power. Ensuring the government’s formation was the priority.”

“We Are Not Saints,” Says Ajit Pawar

Pawar, who holds the most experience in presenting Maharashtra’s budget within the current ruling alliance, further justified the decision. “We are not saints. We have a vision, and it’s our duty to implement it. With our party in power at the Centre, we aim to increase state revenue with their support,” he remarked.

He assured that no government schemes would be discontinued, emphasizing that when a central and state scheme overlap, the government opts for the central plan. He also mentioned leveraging the Centre’s interest-free loan programs to manage financial constraints.

“Wandering Soul” Remark Sparks Debate

Ajit Pawar also reflected on a comment made during the Lok Sabha election campaign, where senior politician Sharad Pawar was referred to as a “wandering soul.” He admitted that the statement had unexpected repercussions. “Sharad Pawar is a seasoned politician. He turned the remark into a narrative, saying that his soul wanders for farmers, onion prices, and dairy industry concerns. This connected with the people,” he said.

Pawar claimed that instead of engaging in political mudslinging, they focused on highlighting government initiatives like the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, which ultimately benefited them.

His statement has triggered discussions within political circles, with opposition parties questioning the transparency of the government’s promises and financial management.

