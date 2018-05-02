Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Mon, Dec 30th, 2019
Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today – more than a month after he had sided with the BJP and was sworn-in as the deputy of Devendra Fadnavis.

Mr Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray is also set to take oath as part of the cabinet along with 34 other legislators.

In November, Ajit Pawar broke ranks from his party to ally with the BJP and took oath along with Mr Fadnavis in an early-morning surprise ceremony. But he quit hours before a Supreme Court-ordered floor test, ending the BJP’s dramatic 80-hour bid to seize power.

