3 women robbed of gold, cash in Pardi, Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: Three women, two of them at the same function, were robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.45 lakh in Pardi and Pratap Nagar police areas on Sunday.

In the first incident, a resident of Plot No. 93, Bhavani Nagar, Dhanashri Laxman Shahu (35), along Gajrabai Dilipkumar Shahu, had gone to Bhavani Mandir Hall for Vadhu Var Parichay Melawa around 4.45 pm on Sunday. During the function at food stall, unidentified miscreants, taking advantage of crowd, relieved Dhanashri and Gajrabai of their gold mangalsutras worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 17,000 respectively.

Pardi PSI Hiwarkar, based on complaints of Dhanashri and Gajrabai, booked the unidentified accused under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for them.

Similarly, a 32-year old woman, travelling in ST bus, was robbed of gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 1.02 lakh on Sunday evening. Complainant, Minakshi Chandrashekhar Thakre, native of Warora, district Chandrapur, along with husband and son, has come to city for attending a marriage.

After attending the wedding, the Thakre family boarded a ST bus at Chhatrapati Square for going to Warora. Some unidentified miscreants diverted attention of Minakshi and burgled her bag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 97,500 and cash Rs 5000. When Minakshi noticed her bag stolen, she lodged a complaint with Pratap Nagar police.

PSI Ashish Thajur has registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for the accused.