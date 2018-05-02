Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Nov 26th, 2019

Ajit Pawar Quits Before Floor Test

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar has resigned as Maharashtra deputy CM. Reports say that the NCP has successfully convince Pawar to submit his resignation.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to address the media at 3:30 pm.

A meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s chamber at the Parliament today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national working president JP Nadda were present at the meeting.

Uddhav Thackeray to be leader of Mahavikas Aghadi.

The Congress and NCP have called for the the appointment of the senior-most lawmaker in the Maharashtra Assembly — Congress MLA Balasaheb Thorat as pro-tem speaker, saying precedents and conventions should be followed.

“It has happened in nine cases. If you remember in Karnataka, first K G Bopaiah ji was made speaker, but then he was changed as he was not senior-most. So automatically, it is a tradition that the senior-most (legislator) is made pro-tem speaker. We go by conventions and traditions,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters.

