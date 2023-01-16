AIREA holds session on climate change & solar adoption in Nagpur

Nagpur: Climate change awareness and Energy Literacy Session was organised by All India Renewable Energy Association (AIREA). Session was carried out by Professor Chetan Singh Solanki, Founder Energy Swaraj Foundation and better known as Solar Man of India or Solar Gandhi. Solar Integrators from all over Vidarbha were present in the Session. National Portal Training on Solar Subsidy was also conducted by Krunal Itankar.

The session was supported by Vanrai Foundation, K-Solare & ECE Energies. Dayashankar Tiwari, Nilesh Khandekar, Vaibhavkumar Pathode, Giridhari Mantri, Sunil Sinnarkar, R B Goenka, Aniket Tondare, Ashwin Mehadia shared the dais as special guest of honour on the occasion.

AIREA Director Saket Suri was the convenor of the event and Avatar Patel, Sudhir Panbude, Pankaj Khirwadkar, Touseef Siddiqui, Suraj Gupta, Ruturaj Katoley, Anirudha Khode, Shubham Jagtap, Makrand Bonde worked hard for the success of the event.

Several officials of MSEDCL, MEDA, & members of NVCC and Laghu Udyog Bharti were also present. Representatives of several print & electronic media were also present. AIREA also arranged for some donations for Muk Badheer Vidyalaya on the occasion.

