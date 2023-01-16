12-foot kite attracts attention in Nagpur

Nagpur: Amid the kite-flying frenzy in Nagpur on Makar Sankranti day on January 15, a gigantic kite drew attention of enthusiast. Two boys named Amit Ukey and Rohit Shiurkar of Hazaripahad, Gawli Pura in the city made a massive kite measuring 12 feet in height. In this kite, the words Jai Shri Ram were written.

On Sunday, Nagpur skies turned a battlefield of a sort as the Nagpurians launched a kite-flying blitz to mark Makar Sankranti. Every terrace in the city was occupied by kids as well as elders and enjoying kite-flying. The shrill cries of “O Paar” “O Kaat” signalled a kite snapped from the manja. The enthusiasm was to be seen to be believed.

