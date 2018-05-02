Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, May 6th, 2021
    Aircraft carrying Remdesivir crash lands at Gwalior, pilots injured

    A 7-seater aircraft Beech Craft King Air B-250 GT of the Madhya Pradesh state aviation department carrying Remdesivir injections from Indore for Covid-19 patients crash landed at Gwalior airport on Thursday evening.

    Three people including captain Majid Akhtar and co-pilot suffered injuries. They have been admitted to IAF hospital inside the Maharajpur air base and are said to be out of danger.

    “They are in a stable condition. We are not in a position to comment on the exact reason behind the mishap “said Gwalior collector Kushlendra Vikram Singh.

    The injections have been collected safely. It is being suspected that the incident is related to the aircraft arrester barrier and a problem with the aircraft’s career is also being alleged .


