    Published On : Sat, Oct 3rd, 2020
    National News

    AIIMS report rules out murder in Sushant probe

    The AIIMS forensic panel has ruled out murder claim in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and called it a case of suicide in its “conclusive medico-legal” opinion to CBI, dismissing the theories of poisoning and strangling.

    Poisoning was just one of the theories in circulation after doubts were raised by the actor’s family and others who have been contesting the Mumbai Police assessment, based on the autopsy, that Sushant died by suicide.

    As per sources, the CBI is likely to continue its probe into “abetment to suicide”.

    In a statement on Monday, the CBI said it was conducting a “professional investigation” where “all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out”.



