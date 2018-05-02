AIIMS Nagpur ‘develops’ smart wristband to track coronavirus positive and suspected patients

Nagpur: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur in collaboration with IIT Jodhpur and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Nagpur has indigenously designed and developed a ‘smart wrist band’ for tracking & monitoring of Covid-19 positive and suspect patients.

With the highest-ever single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death-toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country crossed the 12-lakh mark just three days after it crossed the 11-lakh milestone.

The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 12,38,635, while 7,82,606 people have recovered so far in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,26,167 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.