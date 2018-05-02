AGM of NRHA held

9th Annual General Meeting of Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA) held recently at Hotel Gokul. President Tejinder Singh Renu, Immediate Past President Prakash Trivedi, Vice Presidents Inderjeet Singh Baweja & Dr. Ganesh Gupta, Secretary Deepak Khurana, Treasurer Vinod Joshi, Joint Secretary Nitin Trivedi were on the dais.

Welcoming the members NRHA President Tejinder Singh Renu and Secretary Deepak Khurana started the meeting on time. Audited accounts for the year ended March 2019 were passed & adopted by the members. M/s J. S. Uberoi & Company was reappointed auditors for the financial year 2019-20.

Executive Body Members prominently present in the AGM were NRHA’s Executive Body Members Santosh Gupta, Govind Mudliar, Sanjay Agrawal, Rishi Tuli, Afzal Mitha, Ajay Jaiswal, Mohd. Anis Opai, Vasudeo Trivedi, Rajesh Dharmik and Members Vijay Sawarkar, Nagesh Wazalwar, Hemant Selokar, Vishal Jaiswal, Mohan Trivedi, Vijay Chaurasiya, Rajan Mulani, Sanjay Gupta, Yeshwant Khodke, Shatrughna Warambhe, Manosh Shukla, Vinay Agrawal, V. M. Sharma, Chandrakant Chaurasiya, Subhash Jaiswal, Harish Rathod, Rana Khurana, Madhusudan Trivedi, Shivam Gupta, Arjun Bundiwal, Vishwajeet Bhagat, Suddu Vaidya, Manoj Avachat, Sharique Hafiz, Sanjay Mishra, Abhishek Tiwari, Sunil Kadoo, Dilip Bawne, Amit Raghtate, Ramavtar Gupta, Harshit Agrawal, Abhishek Jaiswal & Vishnuhari Gupta.