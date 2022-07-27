Aged man murdered in Pardi, one accused arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: Pardi police have arrested a man and detained a 17-year old juvenile boy on the charges of allegedly murdering an aged man over old dispute on Tuesday night.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vinod alias Guddu Toran Nirmalkar (32), resident of Maa Ambe Nagar, near Nagoba Mandir, Pardi. The juvenile accused has not been identified.

The deceased is Nemlal Patiram Gade (58), resident of Plot No. 254, Maa Ambe Nagar, Pardi.

According to police, the accused Vinod Nirmalkar and the juvenile boy reached the complainant Mukunda alias Baba Sriram Mate’s house around 7.45 pm on Tuesday and picked up a quarrel with him over an issue. The accused duo abused and thrashed Mukunda. At the same time, the deceased Nemlal came out of his house and confronted the accused duo. Enraged over this, the two accused pushed Nemlal hard on a wall and also hit him with a kick. The pointed wall inflicted a serious injury on Nemlal’s head and nearby people rushed him to a private hospital and later to Bhavani Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Pardi Woman API Sagar, based on the complaint of Mukunda Mate, booked the accused duo under Sections 302, 452, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC. The accused Vinod Nirmalkar has been arrested and the juvenile accused has been detained. Further probe is underway.

