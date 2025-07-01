African Safari Set to Roar in Nagpur with Phase-2 of Gorewada Zoo Project

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major boost to eco-tourism and wildlife experiences in Maharashtra, the city of Nagpur is set to welcome a grand African Safari as part of the second phase of the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park.

The landmark development was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) Gorewada Zoo Limited and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) for the execution of key components in Phase-2, including the African Safari, Safari Plaza, and other associated works.

The MoU exchange took place in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who presided over the event. Minister Ganesh Naik and several senior government and NBCC officials were also present, marking the importance of the occasion.

Speaking at the event, CM Fadnavis emphasized the vision of transforming Nagpur into an international destination for wildlife tourism. “The African Safari will bring the world’s wilderness experience to Nagpur, and significantly contribute to both tourism and local employment,” he said.

Spanning over 1,900 hectares, the Gorewada Zoo is one of India’s largest zoological park projects and is named in honor of late Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray. Phase-1 of the park already includes an Indian Safari, and the upcoming African Safari is expected to feature iconic species from the African continent in a naturalistic habitat.

The Safari Plaza will offer amenities such as visitor centers, guided tour facilities, and educational exhibits, designed to enhance the overall experience for tourists, students, and wildlife enthusiasts.

The partnership with NBCC, a leading government PSU specializing in infrastructure development, is expected to ensure timely and sustainable construction, maintaining ecological balance while delivering world-class amenities.

The African Safari project is poised to make Nagpur a prime wildlife tourism hub, bringing global attention to Maharashtra’s conservation efforts and natural heritage.