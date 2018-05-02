Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Dec 4th, 2019

Affidavit case: Devendra Fadnavis gets exemption from appearance for day

Nagpur: A Nagpur court on Wednesday granted former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis exemption from appearance for the day in the case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in an election affidavit.

The court also fixed January 4, 2020 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Fadnavis’ lawyer Uday Dable sought an exemption from appearance for his client before the court on Wednesday, which was granted by Judicial Magistrate First Class S D Mehta.

City-based lawyer Satish Uke, who earlier filed an application in the magistrate’s court seeking that criminal proceedings be initiated against Fadnavis, sought an early hearing in the case.

However, Dable said that Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition in the state Assembly, will be busy with the legislature session starting from December 16 in Nagpur.

Therefore, he urged the court that the next date of hearing be kept after the conclusion of the Assembly session.

The winter session of the state legislature is scheduled to be held from December 16 to 21 in Nagpur.

Following arguments from both the sides, the magistrate fixed January 4 as the next date of hearing.

Earlier, Dable told the court that Fadnavis could not appear for the hearing due to some “unavoidable work”.

The counsel said Fadnavis’ intention was not to delay the trial and proceedings.

“He is not available today due to some unavoidable work. His identity is not disputed and he is properly represented by his counsel, and his absence would not hamper the proceedings of the court,” Dable said.

