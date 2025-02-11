Advantage Vidarbha 2025 Highlights Mahavitaran’s Various Schemes

Nagpur: As part of the special industrial festival, the three-day ‘Advantage Vidarbha 2025’ exhibition was recently organized in Nagpur. The exhibition, focusing on trade, commerce, and investment, received an enthusiastic response from the public, particularly for the stall set up by Mahavitaran. The stall featured detailed information and audio-visual presentations on various schemes such as the Chief Minister Solar Agriculture Pump Scheme 2.0, Solar Agriculture Pump, and the Prime Minister’s Solar Rooftop Free Electricity Scheme.

Senior officials, including Mahavitaran’s Independent Director Vishwas Pathak, Executive Director of the Rural Electricity Board Kuldeep Rai, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Divyanshu Jha, and Executive Engineer (Special Projects) Saraswati Mukherjee, along with many other senior officials from the central and state governments, visited the stall and interacted with the attendees.

Citizens actively participated in the stall, seeking information on various schemes and resolving their doubts. Chief Engineer of the Nagpur Division Dilip Dodke, Superintending Engineer Amit Paranjape, and Executive Engineers Hemraj Dhoke and Rajesh Ghatol from the Congress Nagar, Mahal, Civil Lines, and Gandhi Bagh divisions directly communicated with the public, addressing their concerns and encouraging them to avail the benefits of Mahavitaran’s schemes.

**State Customers Receive Grants Worth 781 Crore Rupees**

Under the Prime Minister’s Solar Rooftop Free Electricity Scheme, Maharashtra ranks second in the country for installing solar panels on house rooftops. State electricity customers have received grants worth 781 crore rupees from the central government so far. Gujarat leads the nation with grants exceeding 1,878 crore rupees.

During the festival, officials from the Rural Electricity Board revealed these statistics in a session on renewable energy and green technology. The Rural Electricity Board is the national implementing agency for the Prime Minister’s Solar Rooftop Free Electricity Scheme, with participation from many senior officials from the central and state governments.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted that various projects have increased solar energy production in the country from 36% to 47%. “It is essential to make India a zero-carbon emission country by 2070,” he stated.

Kuldeep Rai, Executive Director of the Rural Electricity Board, announced, “We will launch the Prime Minister’s Solar Rooftop Portal 2.0 within a month, which will resolve many issues currently faced in the portal.” Divyanshu Jha, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, added that since the launch of the Prime Minister’s Solar Rooftop Free Electricity Scheme last year, there has been a significant increase in the installation of rooftop solar panels. He also mentioned that the system will be further strengthened in the coming days.

The session also featured a speech by former Finance Minister of Maharashtra and MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar.

At this time, Chief Engineer (Special Projects) Pankaj Tagadpalliwar provided detailed information on the main components of the scheme, participation, grants provided by the central government, eligibility criteria, the process from application to grant receipt, the scheme’s mobile app, and website.