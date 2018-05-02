Adv. Wanjari’s Live dialogue with youths

Thousands of graduates from all over Vidarbha attended FB live session

Nagpur: The official candidate of Mahavikas Aghadi, Adv Abhijeet Wanjari interacted with the youth through Facebook Live and answered their questions on sunday. Thousands of graduates across Vidarbha responded to this Facebook live event.

Sunday was the last day of the election campaign for the Maharashtra Legislative Council Nagpur Divisional Graduate Constituency. Mahavikas Aghadi’s (Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, Piripa (Kawade group), RPNI (Gawai group) and Mitra Paksha) official candidate Adv.Wanjari has been visiting very many places to intercat with voters across Vidarbha since the announcement of his candidature. Everywhere he is getting huge response from the graduate constituency and many organizations are expressing their support for him.

With the blessings of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Adv. Wanjari, on the last day of the campaign, appealed to the youths to make him win. Thousands of graduates from all over Vidarbha joined the live program which lasted for about two and a half hours. The event received more than 300 shares and was liked by millions. More than a hundred graduates joined Adv. Wanjari asked live questions. In the last half hour of this marathon question and answer session, Adv. Wanjari gave very satisfactory answers.