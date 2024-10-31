Adv. Shreya Thackeray Appointed General Secretary of Maharashtra Congress Social Media Division

Advertisement

Nagpur – Young Nagpur-based advocate, Adv. Shreya Thackeray, has been appointed as the General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee’s Social Media Division. Additionally, she has been entrusted with the role of “Legal Cell Co-Coordinator” within the division. Known for her active presence and impactful work on social media, Shreya has quickly risen through the ranks and now holds significant responsibility within the Congress party at a young age.

Expressing her gratitude, Shreya thanked All India Congress Committee Social Media Head Supriya Shrinate, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Social Media Division In-Charge Nitin Agarwal, and State Social Media Division President Vishal Muthtemwar, along with other senior party leaders, for entrusting her with this role.

