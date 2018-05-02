Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 3rd, 2021

    Aditya Hero donates 3000 facemasks to Nagpur Police and other Government Departments

    Dr. Prakash Jain of Aditya Group who are two-wheeler dealers of Hero since 36 years and TATA passenger car dealers since 4 years, and builders and developers in the name ‘Shruti Promoters’ – donated 3000 facemasks to Nagpur Police and other Government Departments.

    The handing over was done to Shri Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, by the gracious hands of the social worker Jwala Dhote, President, Urban Cell, NCP.

    These 5 layered N-95 respirator masks are very scientific and superior, yet soft, breathable and comfortable. They also have a provision of a unique nose clip that doesn’t fog up the glasses of spectacle-wearers. These masks are way more effective than ordinary masks especially towards the new mutant of the coronavirus and hence will be extremely helpful for the corona warriors who are working tirelessly during this pandemic.

    Aditya Group has been doing its bit in the fight towards COVID-19 ever since the pandemic began. Earlier, as CSR of Hero-Motocorp, they had donated thousands of facemasks and 3 mobike ambulances in Nagpur area. Realizing the seriousness of the present pandemic of Nagpur city, HMCL decided to do more and donate 300 nos PPE kits to the NMC doctors who are our Corona warriors just last month.

    Every member of Aditya Group feels that it is their duty to give back to the society especially at this turbulent time of need and hence Aditya Group appeals to the frontline corona warriors of any Government departments to contact Aditya Group for any help to fight this pandemic at email: [email protected] Address: Ms. Aditya Auto Agencies, 40-41 Yeshwant Stadium, Nagpur


    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur reports significant drop in Covid-19 cases, deaths
    Nagpur reports significant drop in Covid-19 cases, deaths
    Aditya Hero donates 3000 facemasks to Nagpur Police and other Government Departments
    Aditya Hero donates 3000 facemasks to Nagpur Police and other Government Departments
    लसीकरणात उत्कृष्ट काम करणाऱ्या ग्रामपंचायतचा पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते सत्कार
    लसीकरणात उत्कृष्ट काम करणाऱ्या ग्रामपंचायतचा पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते सत्कार
    कामठी शहरातील बंद पडलेली गॅस कंपनी पूर्ववत सुरू करा – खोब्रागडे
    कामठी शहरातील बंद पडलेली गॅस कंपनी पूर्ववत सुरू करा – खोब्रागडे
    पोलिसांनी दिले 60 गोवंश जनावरांना जीवनदान, आरोपी पसार होण्यास यशस्वी
    पोलिसांनी दिले 60 गोवंश जनावरांना जीवनदान, आरोपी पसार होण्यास यशस्वी
    Maharashtra: Central Railway Provides 11 Isolation Coaches to Nagpur
    Maharashtra: Central Railway Provides 11 Isolation Coaches to Nagpur
    KKR’s match vs RCB rescheduled after players test positive
    KKR’s match vs RCB rescheduled after players test positive
    मृतक फ्रंट लाईन हेल्थ वर्करला प्रत्येकी 50 लाख रुपयांची मदत द्या
    मृतक फ्रंट लाईन हेल्थ वर्करला प्रत्येकी 50 लाख रुपयांची मदत द्या
    पिछले 24 घंटे में तीन लाख 68 हजार नए मामले, 3417 लोगों की मौत
    पिछले 24 घंटे में तीन लाख 68 हजार नए मामले, 3417 लोगों की मौत
    चाकू की नोंक पर 2 महिलाओं को लूटा
    चाकू की नोंक पर 2 महिलाओं को लूटा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145