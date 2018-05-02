Aditya Hero donates 3000 facemasks to Nagpur Police and other Government Departments

Dr. Prakash Jain of Aditya Group who are two-wheeler dealers of Hero since 36 years and TATA passenger car dealers since 4 years, and builders and developers in the name ‘Shruti Promoters’ – donated 3000 facemasks to Nagpur Police and other Government Departments.

The handing over was done to Shri Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, by the gracious hands of the social worker Jwala Dhote, President, Urban Cell, NCP.

These 5 layered N-95 respirator masks are very scientific and superior, yet soft, breathable and comfortable. They also have a provision of a unique nose clip that doesn’t fog up the glasses of spectacle-wearers. These masks are way more effective than ordinary masks especially towards the new mutant of the coronavirus and hence will be extremely helpful for the corona warriors who are working tirelessly during this pandemic.

Aditya Group has been doing its bit in the fight towards COVID-19 ever since the pandemic began. Earlier, as CSR of Hero-Motocorp, they had donated thousands of facemasks and 3 mobike ambulances in Nagpur area. Realizing the seriousness of the present pandemic of Nagpur city, HMCL decided to do more and donate 300 nos PPE kits to the NMC doctors who are our Corona warriors just last month.

Every member of Aditya Group feels that it is their duty to give back to the society especially at this turbulent time of need and hence Aditya Group appeals to the frontline corona warriors of any Government departments to contact Aditya Group for any help to fight this pandemic at email: [email protected] Address: Ms. Aditya Auto Agencies, 40-41 Yeshwant Stadium, Nagpur



