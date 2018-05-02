Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Mar 3rd, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s office vandalised

    New Delhi: Four unidentified men allegedly vandalised the Delhi office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and abused his staff on Tuesday evening, police said.

    According to a complaint lodged by Chowdhury’s private secretary Pradipto Rajpandit, the four men entered the Congress leader’s office around 5.30 pm enquiring about him.

    When the staff present there asked for their contact details, the men insisted on speaking with him over phone, police said.

    After their request was declined, the four men allegedly abused the staff and vandalised the office, they added.

    Police said investigation into the matter was underway.

