Adani Inc losses continue, ditto other group firms

Shares of Adani Group firms were still volatile on Thursday morning after the group’s chairman decided not to go ahead with its follow-on public offer yesterday.

In Thursday’s morning trade, shares of Adani Group’s flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, were down 9.80 per cent to Rs 1,929.65 apiece.

In five sessions, it has lost more than Rs 1,337.30 or declined over 40 per cent. Adani Ports and SEZ lost Rs 21 or dropped 4.36 per cent to Rs 473.55 on Thursday morning.

The firm’s shares had lost more than Rs 208 or 30.45 per cent in a period of five days. Adani Green’s shares dropped 10 per cent to Rs 1,039 apiece, while it lost Rs 588 36.15 per cent in just five days. FMCG firm Adani Wilmar dropped 5 per cent to Rs 421 apiece on Thursday morning while it lost Rs 95 or dropped more than 18 per cent in a span of five days. Adani Transmission shares went down 10 per cent flat to Rs 1,551.15 apiece in the morning trade on Thursday.

The firm had lost Rs 575 or dropped 27 per cent in just 5 days. The volatility with Adani Group firms continued on Thursday after the Board of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) decided not to go-ahead with the fully subscribed follow-on public offer.

