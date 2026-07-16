Adaalat 4.0 to Bring Courtroom Learning Experience to Nagpur Students on August 1-2

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Nagpur: Delhi Public School (DPS), Lava, is all set to host Adaalat 4.0, one of Nagpur’s premier courtroom and legal simulation events, on August 1 and 2, 2026, at its campus. The event aims to provide students with a platform to develop critical thinking, public speaking, legal reasoning, and advocacy skills through immersive courtroom simulations.

Bringing together students from schools across Nagpur, Adaalat 4.0 seeks to inspire young minds by exposing them to the workings of the legal system in an engaging and educational environment. Participants will take on the roles of lawyers, judges, witnesses, and legal professionals, allowing them to experience courtroom proceedings while enhancing their analytical and communication abilities.

Ahead of the event, the Adaalat 4.0 organising team, accompanied by the Principal and teachers of Delhi Public School, Lava, met Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil to brief him about the initiative. During the interaction, the Commissioner appreciated the concept of the event and extended his best wishes to the organising team for its successful conduct.

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The organisers described the meeting as a proud and memorable milestone, expressing confidence that the Commissioner’s encouragement will motivate students participating in the event.

With its focus on experiential learning and leadership development, Adaalat 4.0 has emerged as a significant educational initiative in the city, encouraging students to strengthen their legal awareness, confidence, and decision-making skills.

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The organisers have invited students from across Nagpur to participate in the event and experience the excitement of a simulated courtroom while gaining valuable life skills.

Event Details:

Event: Adaalat 4.0

Adaalat 4.0 Dates: August 1-2, 2026

August 1-2, 2026 Venue: Delhi Public School, Lava, Nagpur

Delhi Public School, Lava, Nagpur Organiser: Delhi Public School, Lava, Nagpur

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