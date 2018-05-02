Actor Gurmeet Choudhary launches makeshift Covid-19 hospital in Nagpur

Nagpur: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has launched a makeshift hospital in Nagpur for Covid-19 afflicted patients. Called Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital, it has been set up in collaboration with Dr Sayyed Wajahatali and his team. Speaking about the same, the actor said he wants people to reach out to him and his team for any Covid related assistance.

Gurmeet had earlier said that he wanted to set up 1000-bed hospitals in Lucknow and Patna as India battles the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am happy to announce the launch of a dedicated makeshift Covid care hospital in Nagpur in collaboration with Dr. Sayyed Wajahatali and team. Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital is located in H.B Town, Pardi, Nagpur and works for the welfare of Covid victims. I believe that we need more centres to help people in & around Nagpur so please do reach out to us for any help that is required,” Gurmeet said in a statement.



