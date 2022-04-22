Active Covid cases in India rise to 14,241

Advertisement

With 2,451 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,52,425, while the active cases increased to 14,241, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,116 with 54 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 808 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

