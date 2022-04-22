2 terrorists, soldier killed in Jammu encounter ahead of PM’s visit

Advertisement

Two terrorists and a security personnel were killed after terrorists targeted a Central Industrial Security Force bus leading to a gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu early Friday, officials said.

Nine security personnel were also injured in the gunfight, they said.

The encounter in Sunjwan took place amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Samba district.

Authorities suspended classes in all private and government schools in the vicinity and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure besides suspending the mobile internet services, the officials said.

Central Industrial Security Force officials said a bus carrying 15 personnel for their morning shift came under attack at 4.25 am near the Chaddha camp in Sunjwan area.

A senior official of the paramilitary force said the terrorists fired at the bus and lobbed grenades, killing Assistant Sub-Inspector S P Patil and injuring two other occupants of the bus.

The force retaliated effectively, the officer said.

In the ensuing operation, two terrorists were killed, a police officer said.

A total of nine security forces personnel, including two policemen, were injured and taken to Government Medical College hospital, the officials said.

Mobile internet services were suspended and schools closed for the day in the vicinity as a precautionary measure.

On February 10 in 2018, three JeM terrorists stormed the Sunjwan Army camp and in the subsequent gunfight, seven persons, including six soldiers, were killed. All the three terrorists were also gunned down.

On National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, the prime minister is scheduled to visit Pali village, 17 km from Jammu, to address a gathering.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir other than borders since the abrogation of the special status of erstwhile state and its bifurcation in August 2019.

He had celebrated Diwali with Army jawans on October 27, 2019 in Rajouri and on November 3, 2021 in Nowshera sector in Jammu division.

