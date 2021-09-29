Active Covid cases in country lowest in 194 days

India reports 18,870 new Covid-19 cases, 28,178 recoveries, and 378 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the Union Health Ministry.

The daily rise in coronavirus infections remained below 20,000 for the second consecutive day with 18,870 fresh cases recorded in a single day, while the active cases declined to 2,82,520, the lowest in 194 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Total cases 3,37,16,451

Total recoveries 3,29,86,180

Death toll 4,47,751

Active cases 2,82,520

Total vaccination 87,66,63,490 (54,13,332 in last 24 hours).

Stay home, get vaccinated, wear a double mask if stepping out and make sure your mask fits snugly above your nose.

Doctors cannot reiterate these golden rules enough.