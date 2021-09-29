60 students test Covid +ve at boarding school

Sixty students in a boarding school in Bengaluru have tested positive for Covid-19.

J Manjunath, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner said the incident occurred at the Sri Chaitanya educational institution.

“On Sunday evening, one student complained of vomitting and diarrhoea. We immediately sprung into action. There were 480 students, all were checked. 60 students tested positive,” he said.

Students have been boarding at the school for the last one month and when they came in nobody had symptoms.

Out of the 60 students who tested positive, only two are symptomatic.

“Our team is there, we have tested everyone. We’ll conduct a retest on the 7th day. The school has been closed till October 20. There is no cause for worry, this is a proactive measure,” Manjunath said.

Out of the 60 students who had tested positive, 14 are from Tamil Nadu and the rest of them are from various parts of the state.