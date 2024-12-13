ACP Express Restaurant: A new culinary destination in Nagpur’s Sadar area

Advertisement













Nagpur: ACP Express Restaurant, a new dining venture by Airport Centre Point, has opened its doors in the bustling Sadar area of Nagpur. Known for its premium hospitality and diverse cuisine, this new unit promises to offer a delightful dining experience to food and beverage enthusiasts.

Located at Girish Heights Commercial Wing, Opposite VIMMS Hospital, LIC Square, Nagpur, ACP Express Restaurant serves as a one-stop destination for a range of culinary delights, featuring Indian, Tandoor, Continental, and Chinese cuisines. Guests can also enjoy an extensive bar menu, offering a variety of liquors, cocktails, and mocktails to complement their meals.

Operating hours:

• Dine-In: Open daily from 7:00 pm to midnight, except on Mondays.

• Online Delivery: Available through Zomato and Swiggy from 7:00 pm to 4:00 am, catering to late-night cravings.

Ambience & highlights:

The restaurant offers a sophisticated yet welcoming ambience, perfect for family dinners, friendly gatherings, or corporate outings. With a commitment to quality service and exceptional taste, ACP Express aims to elevate the dining scene in Nagpur.

For inquiries or reservations, contact 7499918955.

Whether you’re a fan of sizzling tandoori delights, zesty Chinese dishes, or classic cocktails, ACP Express Restaurant has something for everyone. Visit today and savour a memorable dining experience.