Achievements of PJLCE students in Online Quiz CompetitionOrganized by Engineers’ Forum, Nagpur

On the Occasion of Engineers Day, Engineers’ Forum, Nagpur has organized Online Quiz Competition for Polytechnic and Engineering students on 9th September, 2019 in which students from 7th semester of Computer Science & Engineering department of Priyadarshini J L College of Engineering, Nandanavan, Nagpur grabbed 1st prize by Ms. PratikshaBawane and MsBhagyashree Lute Securing 1st Position at College Level.

There were 1214 students from 26 colleges have participated in this online Quiz Contest. Both were felicitated by Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder & CMD of Persistent System.

Students were credited their success to their Parents, Dr. AbhayShende, Principal PJLCE, Dr. Vijaya Balpande Head CSE and Mr. Ravindra Jogekar for coordinating this event.