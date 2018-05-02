Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 20th, 2019

Achievements of PJLCE students in Online Quiz CompetitionOrganized by Engineers’ Forum, Nagpur

On the Occasion of Engineers Day, Engineers’ Forum, Nagpur has organized Online Quiz Competition for Polytechnic and Engineering students on 9th September, 2019 in which students from 7th semester of Computer Science & Engineering department of Priyadarshini J L College of Engineering, Nandanavan, Nagpur grabbed 1st prize by Ms. PratikshaBawane and MsBhagyashree Lute Securing 1st Position at College Level.

There were 1214 students from 26 colleges have participated in this online Quiz Contest. Both were felicitated by Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder & CMD of Persistent System.

Students were credited their success to their Parents, Dr. AbhayShende, Principal PJLCE, Dr. Vijaya Balpande Head CSE and Mr. Ravindra Jogekar for coordinating this event.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Nagpur Crime News
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Beltarodi cops intercept car, seize stock of country liquor
Beltarodi cops intercept car, seize stock of country liquor
Maharashtra News
तोतलाडोह प्रकल्प पूर्ण क्षमतेने भरल्यामुळे दोन वर्षे पुरेल एवढे शहराला पिण्याचे पाणी
तोतलाडोह प्रकल्प पूर्ण क्षमतेने भरल्यामुळे दोन वर्षे पुरेल एवढे शहराला पिण्याचे पाणी
आपली बस की नई डिपो पालकमंत्री बावनकुले के हस्ते उदघटित
आपली बस की नई डिपो पालकमंत्री बावनकुले के हस्ते उदघटित
Hindi News
अब नागपुर स्टेशन पर मिलेगी स्मार्ट मोबाइल चार्जर और लगेज लॉकर की सुविधा
अब नागपुर स्टेशन पर मिलेगी स्मार्ट मोबाइल चार्जर और लगेज लॉकर की सुविधा
क्वेटा काॅलोनी में नौ दिनों तक होगी शिवशिक्त की आराधना
क्वेटा काॅलोनी में नौ दिनों तक होगी शिवशिक्त की आराधना
Trending News
NMC’s special meeting adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar!
NMC’s special meeting adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar!
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
Featured News
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax rates
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax rates
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
Trending In Nagpur
Smart Mobile Charger, Personal Luggage Locker at Nagpur Railway Station
Smart Mobile Charger, Personal Luggage Locker at Nagpur Railway Station
अब नागपुर स्टेशन पर मिलेगी स्मार्ट मोबाइल चार्जर और लगेज लॉकर की सुविधा
अब नागपुर स्टेशन पर मिलेगी स्मार्ट मोबाइल चार्जर और लगेज लॉकर की सुविधा
क्वेटा काॅलोनी में नौ दिनों तक होगी शिवशिक्त की आराधना
क्वेटा काॅलोनी में नौ दिनों तक होगी शिवशिक्त की आराधना
Vodafone harps on ‘assurance’ trick, leaves customers red-faced over sloppy network
Vodafone harps on ‘assurance’ trick, leaves customers red-faced over sloppy network
NVCC extends help to flood-hit people of Western Maharashtra
NVCC extends help to flood-hit people of Western Maharashtra
NMC’s special meeting adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar!
NMC’s special meeting adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar!
कोल्ड्रिंक पर कूलिंग चार्जेंस् के नाम पर 5 रुपए लेना होटल संचालक को पड़ा भारी
कोल्ड्रिंक पर कूलिंग चार्जेंस् के नाम पर 5 रुपए लेना होटल संचालक को पड़ा भारी
श्री लोहाणा सेवा मंडल की नवनियुक्त कार्यकारिणी गठित
श्री लोहाणा सेवा मंडल की नवनियुक्त कार्यकारिणी गठित
Two-wheeler knocks 75-year-old man dead in MIDC
Two-wheeler knocks 75-year-old man dead in MIDC
10 मिनट में मनपा की विशेष सभा समाप्त
10 मिनट में मनपा की विशेष सभा समाप्त
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145