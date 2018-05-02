Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Nov 9th, 2019
Accept SC verdict on Ayodhya as democratic nation: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday appealed to people to accept the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue as India is a democratic country.

The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

“As people of this democratic country all should accept the decision taken by the supreme court on Ayodhya. We all have faith in the judiciary. People should maintain peace and harmony,” he told reporters.

