ACB nabs MIDC technician for accepting Rs 25 lakh bribe

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended a technician of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Amravati, Dilip Wamanrao Khode (50), on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh. Khode, who resides in Thane (West), was caught red-handed by the ACB officials while accepting the bribe.

The ACB officials acted on a complaint lodged by a complainant who alleged that Khode and Bhoyar demanded a bribe of Rs 1 crore to settle the complaint filed against him by a female colleague. They had demanded Rs 50 lakh each from the complainant, promising to stop the MLA Wajahat Mirza from raising the matter in Vidhan Parishad.

After the complainant approached the ACB, a preliminary investigation was conducted, and a trap was laid to catch the accused. During the trap, the ACB officials caught Khode red-handed while accepting Rs 25 lakh in bribe money from the complainant.

The ACB has registered a case against both Khode and Bhoyar under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The officials are investigating the matter further to ascertain the involvement of others in the case.

